PUTRAJAYA: A Covid-19 cluster has been detected at yet another immigration detention centre, with the Semenyih depot registering 21 cases in total.

In his daily press briefing, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases were detected today.

This is the second depot to report a Covid-19 cluster, after the Bukit Jalil detention centre.

