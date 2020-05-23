4WD driver who tried to ram shoppers, traders at Ramadan bazaar likely drunk

PETALING JAYA: The driver of a pick-up truck who tried to ram shoppers and traders at a Ramadan bazaar in Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor, is believed to have been drunk at the time.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin said the 32-year-old driver, who had no criminal records, was arrested following the incident.

Noor Azam said five people, including a woman, suffered bruises and were given outpatient treatment.

“Two cars, two motorcycles and two traders’ tents were damaged,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal code, Section 90 of the Police Act and Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act.

Noor Azam said a remand application for the suspect will be made today.

“Police are seeking witnesses to assist in the investigation. We also advise members of the public against making negative assumptions on the matter,” he said.

Last night, videos of the pick-up truck trying to ram into shoppers and traders at the bazaar went viral.

The videos showed chaotic scenes as the vehicle sped towards a stall, amid screams from the crowd.

The truck then reversed at high speed, appearing to hit at least one person.

Several Rela personnel and bystanders could be seen hitting the truck with objects to try and stop it.

One woman was heard screaming: “Call the police.”

The truck then drove in circles before fleeing the area.



