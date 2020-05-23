Auditor-general confirms testing positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: The National Audit Department has confirmed that the auditor-general (A-G), Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, has Covid-19.

This follows news that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin came into contact with a high-level official who had the disease during a post-Cabinet meeting.

The department said there was an internal circular informing the staff about his infection that went viral on May 21.

The memo was distributed to ensure operations at the department continued smoothly throughout the A-G’s absence of leave.

It said all of his close contacts were informed yesterday for follow-up action to be taken.

“The Block F2 building at F Complex in Presint 1 (Putrajaya) that was affected has gone through sanitisation and disinfection yesterday.”

Top officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney-General’s Chambers and the National Audit Department have been placed under quarantine after being exposed to another official who had tested positive for Covid-19.

These officials, along with a very high-ranking civil servant, were among those who attended the post-Cabinet meeting chaired by Muhyiddin on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Muhyiddin had tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the officer at the post-Cabinet meeting.

