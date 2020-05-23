Baru not qualified to comment on GPS’ position in PN, says Sarawak PBB leader

KUCHING: A Sarawak PBB leader has hit out at Selangau MP Baru Bian for attacking the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) over its relationship with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Baru was not qualified to comment on the matter after he criticised GPS leaders for denying that they were part of the PN government.

Baru had said GPS could not “share a bed with Umno and PAS” and still insist they were “not married”.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by GPS and other parties including PPBM, Umno and PAS declaring their support for the establishment of PN.

Karim said Baru should have “some principles” in his political struggle.

He said that Baru, as a lawyer, should know the difference between an MoU and an agreement.

“He should be able to accept the fact that this is an accepted norm in all democratic governments in the world.

“When a party has no absolute majority to form a government, parties with common ideals will negotiate to form a loose coalition and form the government.

“Now he’s condemning GPS for selling out its principles. Has he forgotten that he was also a bed partner with PAS when he was in PKR and in Pakatan Rakyat?” he said.

Karim said Baru had been seen as a “political frog” throughout his political career.

“He had been in Sarawak’s STAR, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and other parties and I myself have lost count of how many parties he has been in,” he said.

He described Baru as a case of “sour grapes” after he lost his ministerial post with Pakatan Harapan, which he held for about two years.

He said Baru should be showing his supporters he still had the spirit to fight for Sarawak’s cause, adding that his supporters were in disarray after he “deserted them to save himself”.

