Couple die of heart attack within minutes of each other in ambulance

PETALING JAYA: A man and his wife died in the same ambulance on Wednesday night.

They are both believed to have suffered heart attacks within minutes of each other.

The paramedic, Lokhman Haqim, who attended to the victims narrated the touching incident on Facebook.

He said they were alerted about a woman, aged 54, who suffered a heart attack in Puchong.

When they arrived, the ambulance crew found the woman unconscious. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her.

As she had just collapsed, they decided to bring her to hospital.

“We couldn’t just pronounce her dead at the scene. Plus, her husband looked like he could not accept the current condition,” he said.

Lokhman and his colleague then carried her into the ambulance. They waited for the husband, aged 58, to bring her MyKad and lock the doors.

“As soon as the husband finished what he needed to do, he came into the ambulance. I remember his last words to me were: ‘Where do I sit?’

“‘Just sit anywhere, uncle,’ I replied while performing CPR (on the woman).”

Within a few seconds of the ambulance leaving the house for the hospital, Lokhman noticed that the husband had slumped in his seat.

He called out to the man but when he did not respond, he went to check on him.

He then knocked on the window and asked the pilot to stop driving and help him to check on the man, who had no pulse by then.

“Now, I had two patients in need of CPR,” he said.

Lokhman then decided to resuscitate the man, based on who had a bigger chance of survival, performing CPR, while the driver sped to hospital.

“After all the blood, sweat and tears, we decided to end the resuscitation after no response for almost 45 minutes of trying our best. Both of them were pronounced dead.

“May you guys rest in peace,” he wrote.

The husband was receiving treatment for high blood pressure while his wife had a heart condition.

