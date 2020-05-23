Diesel tanker catches fire along Kesas Highway

PETALING JAYA: A tanker carrying diesel oil caught fire while heading to Shah Alam on the Kesas Highway today.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

“We received a report at 1.34pm today stating a tanker ferrying diesel oil had turned turtle and caught fire on the Kesas Highway.

“Officers from three fire stations were deployed to the scene,” said the state fire department’s assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor.

Earlier, SJ Echo posted live videos and images of the tanker on its Facebook page.

SJ Echo said the black smoke from the fire was visible throughout Subang Jaya.

