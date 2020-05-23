Ex-PKR division chief to replace Hans Isaac at Finas

PETALING JAYA: Zakaria Abdul Hamid, a former Pahang PKR division leader, has been appointed as the new chairman of Finas, the National Film Development Corporation, replacing actor and producer Hans Isaac.

KRU Music chief executive Norman Abdul Halim was appointed as the deputy Finas chairman.

The two appointments are for two years beginning May 23, the communications and multimedia ministry said.

Zakaria was expelled by PKR last year over corruption allegations relating to last year’s party elections. He has denied the allegations.

Hans Isaac was appointed Finas chairman in April last year, but came under pressure from six industry bodies in December who accused him of causing the chief executive, Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri, to end his contract a year early. Isaac resigned last month.

