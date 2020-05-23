Find the blessings amid the gloom, says King

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has urged Muslims not to be upset and sad at not being able to celebrate Aidilfitri this year but to take the opportunity to find the blessings amidst the gloom from the ongoing global Covid-19 crisis.

Despite having to observe Ramadan and celebrate Syawal with various new guidelines and restrictions, he said the Muslims should still be grateful and happy as they were still blessed with good health and the opportunity to be with their loved ones on the first day of Syawal.

In an Aidilfitri message over television, the King said Malaysians as a whole should be grateful and proud for having been able to showcase a very high level of self-discipline and resilience and patience in coping with the movement control order, which has been in force for almost two months now.

Sultan Abdullah said the pandemic had also proved that every person in the country has a close bond of relationship with each other regardless of ethnicity, race, and religion.

“If one of us does not take good care of his or her health, then the effects will spread to the local community and eventually to the rest of the people in the country,” he said.

In his message, the King also called on all Malaysians to appreciate the services, commitment, bravery, and sacrifices rendered by the country’s frontliners who have dedicated their efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

