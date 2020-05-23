IGP’s Raya reminder: we’re making house calls

GOMBAK: The Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid Bador, has advised Malaysians to stay at home and enjoy festive delicacies during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period and not go out to make festive visits, even within their neighbourhoods.

Talking to the media during a visit to the Gombak toll plaza tonight, Hamid said that the police and army have already started patrolling residential areas to ensure people do not make unnecessary trips.

“Don’t go around visiting people, even if it’s just in your neighbourhood,” he said. “Try to limit contact with people from outside your family. Just stay at home, eat lemang, rendang and nasi impit… That’s the safest way to celebrate (Hari Raya).”

The police and army are checking for people flouting the limit of 20 people per house for visitations during the festive period, among measures taken to curb Covid-19 infections.

The senior minister for security, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has acknowledged that it would be impossible to check every home, but the police and army would check on houses where many vehicles are parked outside.

Hamid said the police have the ability to screen such vehicles and find out if they have approval to be in the area.

While the government has allowed the people to celebrate Hari Raya subject to conditions, permits for interstate travel have been stopped to prevent infections among people in smaller towns.

