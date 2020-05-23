Mahathir looks ahead to normal Raya next year

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysians would be able to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri as normal if the number of Covid-19 infections is brought down to zero.

In a 12-minute video posted online this evening, he and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, shared memories of their past Raya celebrations, and noted that this year’s festivities will be different because of restrictions under the movement control order.

The MCO, which has been enforced since March 18, is aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic. While Putrajaya has since relaxed the MCO, it has limited the number of visiting family members to 20.

Mahathir said it was important to adhere to the MCO protocols or risk the disease infecting more people.

“Even though we are disappointed that Raya this year won’t be like before, God willing, if we can reduce the number of infections until it stops, maybe next year we can celebrate Raya as usual.”

Mahathir said although the number of new cases have lessened, a lot more needs to be done until there are no more new infections.

Siti Hasmah meanwhile said that while Malaysians were not satisfied that they could not return to their hometowns to celebrate Raya, the people need to prioritise their health.

“For our health, it is better for us to stay at home as instructed by the health ministry.”

To date, the outbreak has claimed 115 lives and infected 7,185 people. No casualties were reported today, while the number of recoveries outpaced new infections.

