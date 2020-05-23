No deaths as recoveries outpace admissions

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the health ministry today, with the toll remaining at 115.

A total of 48 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 7,185, with 1,158 active cases.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said nine patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with five needing respiratory assistance.

He said 53 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 5,912.

Of the 48 new patients, four are imported cases, while the rest are local transmissions.

Twenty-five of the local cases are foreigners, with 21 cases detected at the immigration depot in Semenyih.

