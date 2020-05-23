Why so secretive about Amarjit Singh’s new appointment, asks ex-CM

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Yong Teck Lee today questioned the lack of transparency of the Warisan-led Sabah government in the handling of former Sabah Water Department director Amarjit Singh case.

He said the government was acting rather “suspiciously” as the former director had now been made a technical adviser to the government while a legal case is still going on.

Yong noted the purported Amarjit’s transfer from the Water Department to the state Economic Planning Unit as a technical adviser.

A letter of appointment indicating this has been shared widely on social media.

“It’s a very high post. I find it very strange that the government is not telling the people what is happening. They have been very quiet about this.

“The government is not being transparent. Their behaviour is very suspicious,” said the opposition leader here.

Yong said the actions of the state could impact the ongoing judicial review he had filed in the courts.

The state government’s appeal against a High Court judgement is also pending. The Kota Kinabalu High Court had declared Amarjit’s 2018 appointment to the Water Department as illegal on Oct 9 last year.

Yong said he had been informed that the state Attorney-General Chambers, which is involved in appealing the court’s decision, is also in the dark over the new transfer.

“Now the whole world knows but the attorney-general’s office is keeping quiet.”

After the controversy over his appointment as Water Department director, Amarjit was made technical director in the Chief Minister’s Department. He was later “transferred” and made the Water Department director again, for a second time.

Yong said the government had to be clear on why they were shuffling Amarjit around like this and who he would be giving advice to as “technical adviser”.

“Does EPU even have an office and staff for him?”

