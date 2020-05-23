Woman claims loss of RM860,000 in Macau scam

KUANTAN: A trader has lodged a police report that she lost RM859,500 to a Macau scam after she was tricked by a person impersonating a police inspector.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim claimed a man contacted her on April 24 and said he was an employee of a courier company.

The caller told her a parcel sent to Pahang from Sabah had her identity card and credit card numbers suspected to be connected to money laundering activities.

“The victim was told that police would be contacting her and not long after, a second man, who introduced himself as Inspector Ku, called and told her she was connected to a drug case.

“He instructed the victim to open a bank account and transfer her savings there so the money would not be withheld during the investigation,” Wazir told reporters here today.

The woman claimed she transferred RM509,500 to the new account the next day before the “inspector’ contacted her again a few days later to tell her to make more payments.

She alleged that she made 75 money transfer transactions, including another RM350,000 into several accounts provided by the man, with the assurance it would be returned to her after the investigation was over.

“Up till yesterday, the victim said she still had not received her money and she could not contact the caller again,” Wazir said.

