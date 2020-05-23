Wong Chen tells PPBM MP to retract remarks on GST refund

PETALING JAYA: PPBM MP Willie Mongin today revealed that he had told PKR’s Subang MP Wong Chen and his Public Account Committee (PAC) colleagues to “tell the truth” about the “missing” RM19 billion in goods and services tax (GST) refund.

In a Facebook post, Mongin asked the PAC members if the RM19 billion was “really stolen” after former finance minister Lim Guan Eng claimed in 2018 the money had been “robbed” by the previous BN administration.

Mongin, the Puncak Borneo MP who left PKR to join PPBM after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, said the money was not “robbed” by Umno or by former prime minister Najib Razak.

“The money was used for government purposes with proper records,” he said.

Mongin, who was announced as a new PAC member in August 2018 and replaced four months later, said he told the PAC members to tell the truth about the GST refund.

“But YB Wong Chen told me to toe the line and said to me, ‘let DAP handle t’,” he said.

In an immediate response, Wong Chen denied the claim and demanded a retraction of the posting and an apology.

He said he was the most critical member of the PAC in hearings on the “missing” GST refund.

“He best reads the PAC records to better understand my position,” he said.

However, Mongin said the hearings were recorded in the Hansard, and his insistence to “speak the truth” led to his removal as a PAC member.

He said he did not regret being removed from the committee “but what I regret the most is that we were from a reform party which advocated justice, and to fight against kleptocracy”.

Lim had claimed in May 2018 that the GST refund had “gone missing”.

Former finance ministry secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, however, insisted that the money was not missing and that it could be found in the federal government’s Consolidated Fund.

In July last year, PAC’s then chairman Noraini Ahmad said the money was not missing and that based on the committee’s findings, it was used to pay for the government’s management and development expenditure.

Noraini explained that the previous BN government had channelled the money collected from GST into a consolidated revenue account.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



