60 new Covid-19 cases, 33 recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded today, though more new cases were recorded compared to recoveries.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 60 new cases were recorded today, bringing the total to 7,245.

A total of 33 people have recovered, bringing the number of those discharged to 5,945.

A total of 1,185 people are still being treated, with nine of them in the intensive care unit (ICU), four of them requiring respiratory assistance.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll remains at 115.

Noor Hisham said seven of the new cases were “imported”, involving those who were infected outside the country.

“Of the 53 local infections, 44 involve foreigners, with 27 involving those detained at the Semenyih immigration depot and six at the Sepang immigration depot.”

The Sepang immigration depot has been designated as a new cluster.

“Indeed, our fight against this enemy which we cannot see is not over,” said Noor Hisham in paying tribute to the frontliners who are on duty during the Hari Raya holidays.

“If before this the public relied on frontliners to stop the spread of Covid-19, now the frontliners are hoping the people can play a bigger part in the war against Covid-19.”

He said he hoped people will practise self-control and abide by the conditional movement control order’s standard operating procedures.

