FT ministry to help 360 homeless people get back on their feet

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal territories ministry will be helping some 360 homeless people in the city get back on their feet through a training programme after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

At an event today, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said this was part of their efforts to improve the lives of the city’s homeless.

The first batch involves 60 people who will go through a three-month rehabilitation and motivational programme in Kuantan.

“If there are those involved in drugs and are now healthy and want to work, they need long-term rehabilitation.”

The remaining 300 will undergo a one-month course in Sepang.

Annuar said the programme is aimed at increasing their abilities and confidence before entering the working world.

“This group needs training because I believe it is not just about providing food and work but realising their human potential.

“They have the potential but this has not being realised because of their attitude and way of thinking,” he said at Aidilfitri celebrations for the homeless at the Sentul Perdana temporary homeless shelter.

The initiative, he said, will be supported by the armed forces and psychologists, who will provide counselling and training.

“This is to get them used to the working world.”

The entire programme, including the rent, food and equipment, will cost RM3.4 million.

Following the end of the programme, some of the homeless will be offered jobs, subject to interviews, while those who do not get job offers will be included as part of a team to assist the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) with cleaning and beautifying the city.

“They will be given daily jobs and wages, earning RM1,200 a month.”

Other homeless, who are elderly or disabled, will be cared for by the Welfare Department while hardcore drug users will be handed over to the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Those without documents, Annuar said, will be regarded as undocumented migrants and handed over to the Immigration Department.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



