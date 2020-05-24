Man loses wife, 5 children in Raya morning fire

KOTA KINABALU: A man from Membakut lost his wife and five children in a fire during the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri early today.

Othman Ali, 62, from Kampung Binsulok Membakut, 90km from here, escaped unhurt with his son, Redzuan, 31, when the fire engulfed the double-storey house at 2am.

His daughter, Dzulaika, 25, and son, Zulkiflie, 29, escaped with minor injuries.

Othman’s wife Aishat Jumat, 58, and children Dzulkarnain, 34, Dzulnisham, 27, Rozaini, 26, and Rosdi Othman, 24, died in the fire.

The Fire and Rescue Department operation centre received a distress call at 2.54am and deployed firemen from the Kuala Penyu station, about 15km from the house.

The team had trouble reaching the house due to the narrow, slippery and untarred road leading to the victim’s house.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4.15am and the fire was fully extinguished by 10.30am.

All the injured victims sought treatment at the hospital.

