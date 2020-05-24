Online survey on increasing penalties for drink driving

KUALA LUMPUR: The transport ministry’s Logistics and Land Transport Division (BLPD) is conducting a survey online on alcohol intake and the need for heavier penalties for drink driving.

In a statement today, it said the study is aimed at obtaining feedback and views of the people relating to the level of alcohol content permissible under the law or regulations to be amended under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“The survey is based on the decision of the Cabinet, which agrees that the transport ministry should review Act 333.

“It is to increase the penalty for drink driving, including lowering the permissible level of alcohol content in the driver’s body, as set by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said the statement.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the survey, which is being held from May 21 to June 4, at the link.

Lately, the country had witnessed several incidents involving drink driving.

On May 3, a policeman on duty at a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza on Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban (Lekas) died after being hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a drunk man.

