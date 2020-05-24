Police deny temple wedding held at Sri Kembangan

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied social media accounts about a purported wedding ceremony at a temple in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, today.

Serdang district police chief Ismadi Borhan said the temple caretaker had informed police that no activities or ceremonies had taken place while the conditional movement control order was in force.

“The caretaker also informed us that the ceremony (wedding) in the video recording, which went viral, did not take place today. Investigations by police from Seri Kembangan also found that no activities were held at the temple,” he said in a statement today.

A one-minute video clip was posted online showing several people at a temple in Seri Kembangan, said to be for a wedding function. A news portal had also reported that a temple in Seri Kembangan had held a wedding ceremony attended by about 100 people.

Ismadi said investigations were continuing and police would monitor activities at houses of worship.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



