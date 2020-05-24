Prihatin aid within reach for taxi drivers

PETALING JAYA: An organisation representing taxi drivers is urging its members to get their paperwork in order after the transport ministry kept their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional aid hopes alive.

An estimated 30,000 taxi drivers have not received their one-off RM600 Covid-19 relief payment because their drivers’ accreditation card had expired. Yesterday, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said they should renew the cards before July 1 in order to receive the federal government aid.

An appeal to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was made on Thursday by Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia.

Its president, Kamaruddin Mohd Hussain, said the transport ministry’s announcement proved the government is committed to solving taxi drivers’ problems. “The ministry’s announcement is a relief for all taxi drivers,” he said.

The RM600 relief for taxi drivers was announced by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad as part of a RM20 billion stimulus package to help the country cushion the impact of Covid-19.

The taxi drivers have been able to continue operations as long as they have a valid driving licence, taxi licence and Public Service Vehicle licence, all issued by the Road Transport Department. The drivers’ cards are issued by the Land Transport Agency (Apad).

Wee said a total of 29,447 taxi drivers with valid Apad cards have received the RM600 aid which was disbursed on April 2.

