Centre surrounded with barbed wire for illegals with Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Illegal immigrants who test positive for Covid-19 will be placed at a quarantine centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) which has been cordoned off with barbed wire to prevent escapes.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said locals meanwhile will be placed at the Sungai Buloh hospital.

He said this was to keep locals and illegal immigrants apart as those without documents might try to escape.

“If they escape, it will be difficult to trace them,” he added at his daily briefing here today.

He said the illegals were from three depots at Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and KLIA.

“Those who test positive will be sent to the quarantine centre. The people will not have to worry as the area is being monitored by the police and army.”

