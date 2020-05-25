Cops waiting for info on FB user after bullied woman’s death

GEORGE TOWN: Police said today they will speed up an inquiry into a Facebook posting which allegedly caused a woman to take her life last week after it sparked hateful comments against her for dating a Bangladeshi colleague.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan said a statement had been recorded from the family of Thivyaanayagi Rajendran last week.

“It appears there was an element of bullying, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, highlighting comments he read on the FB page,” he said.

The police were also awaiting a response from the internet regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, to provide details of the owner of the Facebook account ‘Jocker Oruvan’. “We will ask them to expedite the matter so we can get a positive identification,” he told FMT.

Thivyaanayagi, 20, who worked at a convenience store, was found hanged in her room in Bukit Tengah, Prai, on May 19. She is reported to have said in a note that a Facebook user had humiliated her over a TikTok video she had recorded with a colleague.

The colleague, a Bangladeshi, had posted a video of them acting out a scene from a Hindi song. The video was later reposted by “Joker Oruvan” with a caption reading, in romanised Tamil: “How did this girl fall in love with a Bangla … everyone would surely bless you.”

It attracted more than 300 comments, mostly ridiculing her for dating a foreigner.

The post has since been taken down.

According to her uncle, Thivyaanayagi was actually engaged to her boyfriend of three years and was planning to get married in December.

The Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association said the incident should be investigated for abetment of suicide, a criminal offence which carries a 10-year jail term for those convicted of making someone take their own life.

