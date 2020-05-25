Ex-patient fears ‘Raya cluster’ of infections breaking out

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the government has allowed home visits to take place on the first day of the Aidilfitri holidays, a recovered Covid-19 patient decided to keep visitors at bay throughout the month of Syawal as a precaution.

UDA Holdings senior vice-president Reza Huzairi Zainuddin, 41, said although he has recovered, he is taking measures to safeguard himself, his family as well as relatives wishing to visit him during this festive period.

“I am not entertaining visitors …as a former patient, the fear is still there. I am terrified of crowds and crowded places, so no one is welcome here, including my elder brother who lives nearby,” he said in an interview with Bernama TV.

Reza Huzairi said ‘virtual visits’ have been his choice to strengthen bonds with his family and friends. Early yesterday, he made a video call to his mother to wish her Selamat Hari Raya besides leading his wife and three sons in the Aidilfitri prayers.

He spoke of unsatisfactory public compliance with procedures for visiting relatives and said he feared the emergence of a “Raya cluster” of new infections.

“This is probably because they have never been infected and think that this will only happen to others. However, my advice is, to be wary at all times as we are not free from the pandemic yet. Adopt the new normal of practising social distance, wearing a face mask and maintaining good personal hygiene,” he said.

Reza Huzairi was Malaysia’s 46th Covid-19 case in March. He received treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital for 11 days and was discharged on March 14.

Restrictions on gatherings were relaxed for the first day of Aidilfitri, limited to only family members and not exceeding 20 people in one day, depending on the size of the house.

