Guidelines meant to give frontliner’s children special attention, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has denied that it will be segregating children of frontliners at childcare centres or nurseries, following a recent guideline which sparked allegations of discrimination.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah clarified today that as those on the frontlines were among the high-risk groups, the ministry wanted to give special attention to their children.

“It is not a form of discrimination. We are merely concerned about the risk.

“Maybe the way we explained the matter gave the impression that they would be segregated, but we are actually given them special attention,” he told reporters at his daily press conference here.

The women, family and community development ministry’s recently updated guidelines called for childcare centres or nurseries to separate frontliners’ children from other children because of the increased risk that frontliners’ children have of being infected with Covid-19.

The guidelines on preventing infectious diseases at childcare centres or nurseries were revised on May 22.

They led to criticisms by the Malaysian Medical Association and 250 paediatricians, supported by the Malaysian Paediatric Association, who signed a letter protesting against the guidelines.

The paediatricians described the guidelines as a “slap in the face” of the frontliners, who were recently described by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as “our national heroes”.

