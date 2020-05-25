Intake at infected depots suspended after 112 new cases

PETALING JAYA: Intake of immigration detainees has been suspended at three detention centres as the health ministry reported that 112 new cases have been detected there.

The depots at Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang have reported clusters of Covid-19 infections over the past four days.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the depots would remain operational, but new officers would take charge while the depot staff go into quarantine.

“Operations of the three depots are now taken over by Immigration officers from the headquarters and states. We are not closing them, but no new detainees will be taken in,” he told FMT when contacted.

The number of new Covid-19 cases spiked today, rising to 172 after days of double-digit tallies. Of today’s cases, 112 were detected at the three immigration depots.

The Bukit Jalil detention centre has recorded the highest cases so far, with 126 detainees testing positive, while the Semenyih centre has reported 66 cases. The latest cluster was at the KLIA depot in Sepang yesterday, with 36 patients.

Most of the patients were undocumented migrants. They patients comprised nationals of Bangladesh (53), India (41), Indonesia (38), Myanmar (37), Pakistan (28), China (17), Cambodia (four), Nepal (three), Sri Lanka (two) and one each from the Philippines, Libya, Egypt and Syria.

Test results are awaiting on 2,707 people, while 1,807 have tested negative.

The health ministry is still investigating the source of the Covid-19 infection for the three clusters.

