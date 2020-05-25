Now, cops confirm wedding at Seri Kembangan temple

PETALING JAYA: Police today confirmed that a wedding was in fact held at a temple in Seri Kembangan, less than 24 hours after denying claims that such an event had taken place.

In a statement, Serdang police chief Ismadi Borhan said the temple management confirmed the event when met by the police this morning.

The wedding was held yesterday, between 8am and 10am, and was attended by 20 to 30 people who at the time denied the event.

“Investigations have been launched under Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and efforts are underway to trace all suspects,” Ismadi said.

Bernama reported yesterday that the temple’s caretaker had informed the police that no activities had taken place as the conditional movement control order was in force, after a one-minute video clip showing a number of people at the temple went viral.

Ismadi urged all parties to remain calm and to avoid making comments that could affect public peace and cause anxiety.

“We ask all parties to ensure the standard operating procedures are adhered to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.”

Ismadi also said a 41-year-old man had lodged a police report over the circulation of his personal pictures in several WhatsApp groups after he shared the video of the wedding.

“The video was taken by the man on his way to work. He is concerned over his safety and has asked the police to investigate.”

