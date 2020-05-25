14 fined for crossing state borders for Hari Raya

PUTRAJAYA: Police issued 214 compounds yesterday to drivers attempting interstate travel as well as 14 to some found to have crossed state borders.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who had crossed the borders using alternative routes were discovered by the police during checks on homes in their villages.

“Many did not believe the police would monitor them,” he added at his daily briefing here today.

He said 470 people were also detained for breaching standard operating procedures, 87 of whom were placed under remand and 23 who are out on bail.

Another 383 were fined for the same reason.

He said 162 roadblocks were set up to monitor state borders with 127,552 vehicles checked.

Yesterday, 1,243 drivers attempting to cross state borders to return to their home towns were told to turn back compared to 1,158 the day before.

Ismail said the state with the most number of drivers attempting interstate travel was Selangor (685), followed by Negeri Sembilan (133) and Pahang (72).

Asked when the roadblocks for interstate travelling will end, he said Putrajaya would need to access the situation first before making a decision.

Ismail said despite yesterday being the first day of the Hari Raya celebrations, sanitation teams carried out operations to disinfect four zones in Sabah and Sarawak.

He also said 270 quarantine centres were in operation with 13,997 individuals still undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering the country. Yesterday, another 299 Malaysians returned from overseas.

The total number of people to have undergone quarantine since April 2 was 40,716.

Ismail reminded those seeking to enter Malaysia from June 1 to sign a letter of undertaking and email it to the nearest Malaysian embassy at least three days before leaving.

The letter of undertaking may be downloaded from the websites of Wisma Putra and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

It is in line with the government’s decision to charge 50%, or RM75 daily, for their accommodation at the quarantine centres.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



