Covid-free undocumented migrants to be deported

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya will deport all undocumented migrants who test negative for Covid-19, in a decision by the National Security Council amid a spike in the number of infections reported from immigration detention centres.

This comes a day after more than 100 new cases of the deadly virus were detected at immigration depots following the authorities’ controversial decision to round up those without valid documents.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all undocumented migrants at the KLIA, Bukit Jalil and Semenyih immigration depots would be screened for Covid-19.

Speaking at his daily briefing here today, he said the foreign ministry had been asked to discuss the deportation of those who test negative with its counterparts and the embassies of the relevant countries.

He also said two hospitals had been dedicated to the treatment of illegals who test positive for the virus, apart from the treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

These are the old maternity ward at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and the old Sungai Buloh hospital.

For now, illegals who test positive for the virus are being treated at MAEPS, which has a 600-bed capacity.

All together, he said, the hospitals would be able to take 1,430 patients.

