Ex-NST group editor Ahmad A Talib passes away

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad A Talib, former group editor of New Straits Times, passed away today following a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Ahmad died at 5.42pm at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC). He will be laid to rest at Masjid Al-Muqarrobin in Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Beginning as a reporter with Bernama in 1971, the veteran journalist then joined NST and progressed in his career before being appointed group editor in 1998.

He was redesignated as group general manager, communications and editorial marketing in 2004, and retired early in 2005.

He had also served as an executive director for Media Prima Bhd from 2009 to 2014.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



