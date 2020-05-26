MP urges CM to come clean on rumours over next Melaka governor

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP from Melaka has urged the newly formed Perikatan Nasional state government to come clean over rumours that two individuals including a former chief minister once suspended for “money politics” in Umno are being considered for the post of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong was referring to speculation that former chief minister Ali Rustam and Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s former political secretary Zahid Mat Arip are in the running to replace Mohd Khalil Yaakob, whose governorship will end on June 4.

“Those rumours have caused uneasiness among the people of Melaka with regards to the suitability of those candidates,” he said in a statement.

“For the record, Ali Rustam and three of his agents were found guilty in 2009 by the disciplinary board of his own party, Umno, of money politics.

“Zahid Mat Arip was recently linked to the corruption case of Felda’s former chairman, Isa Samad.”

Khoo also questioned the recent claim by current chief minister, Sulaiman Md Ali, that he knew nothing about the appointment of the new Yang di-Pertua.

The role of the Yang di-Pertua is largely ceremonial, although he has the final say in matters such as the dissolution of the state assembly as well as in granting pardons.

Khoo said the Federal Constitution states that the chief minister is involved in appointing the governor in consultation with the Agong.

“The principles of democracy require the chief minister to exercise transparency and good governance in the matter of appointing the new Yang di-Pertua Negeri. The individual nominated for appointment must be of high integrity, independent, and enjoys public confidence,” said Khoo.

He added that candidates should be nominated based on their capability and track record.

