PAS not fielding candidate for Chini polls

PETALING JAYA: PAS has decided not to field a candidate for the by-election in Chini, Pahang, on July 4, allowing Barisan Nasional (BN) to represent Perikatan Nasional (PN) in contesting the state seat.

Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar said the Islamist party will also be mobilising its election machinery to ensure the seat remains with PN.

He said he expected BN to keep the seat, which the coalition had won by a 4,622-vote majority in a three-cornered fight involving PAS and Pakatan Harapan, during the 14th general elections.

“Looking at the current political situation, PN’s candidate would have a big chance of winning the polls in Chini,” he told FMT.

The Chini by-election will be held on July 4. The seat fell vacant following the death of Abu Bakar Harun.

PN holds 33 seats in the 42-seat Pahang state assembly, comprising Umno (24), PAS (eight) and MCA (one), while Pakatan Harapan holds nine seats through DAP (seven) and PKR (two).

The Chini state constituency comes under the Pekan parliamentary constituency, whose MP is former prime minister Najib Razak.

