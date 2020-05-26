Spike in cases nothing to do with Raya, interstate travel, says ministry

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today denied any link between yesterday’s surge in Covid-19 cases and interstate travel or violations of standard operating procedures when celebrating Hari Raya.

In a Facebook post, it said of the 172 cases recorded, five were imported and 167 were local transmissions.

It said the local transmissions involved 159 foreigners including 112 at immigration depots where they are isolated from the rest of society.

“The new cases were due to the virus spreading among detainees at the depots.

“They had nothing to do with the relaxation of rules for interstate travel or Raya celebrations.”

Because of the 14-day incubation period, it said, any impact from interstate travel would only be seen two weeks from today.

“We are expecting the number of new cases to increase in the next two to three days, the majority of which will involve foreigners at detention centres,” it added.

It said this was because it was conducting a more thorough screening of migrants at the three depots in Bukit Jalil, Sepang and Semenyih.

More test results are also expected soon.

The ministry added that it viewed public concern over the spike in cases in a positive light as this meant that more people would take preventive measures.

“But such concerns, especially without reason, could see people spreading the wrong information and confusing the public.”

