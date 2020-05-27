126 fined for breaching CMCO rules in checks on premises in KL

PETALING JAYA: A total of 126 individuals were fined for breaching the standard operating procedures under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) during a two-day operation by police in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said these checks will continue to be conducted to ensure the public complies with SOPs under the CMCO.

He said checks at two restaurants on May 26 at a Cheras mall led to 40 locals, comprising 26 men and 14 women, being brought to the Cheras police headquarters.

The 40 were fined under Regulation 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020.

A Nepalese man and Vietnamese woman detained there are being probed under Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act for not having official travel documents.

At another shop at the mall, 34 individuals, comprising 26 males and eight women, were brought to the police station and fined for breaching CMCO rules.

Later that night, cops from the Brickfields narcotics division conducted surprise checks on a karaoke entertainment centre in Sri Hartamas.

Ten people were arrested, comprising five Chinese men, four Thai women and one Indian national. All 10 tested positive for methamphetamine after urine tests.

The owner of the premises was also fined for breaching CMCO rules, Mazlan added.

Another check was also carried out on a shop at Mont Kiara, which saw 21 men and two women fined for not complying with social distancing rules.

A 1am operation today at a shop in Taman Tun Dr Ismail saw 19 people detained for various offences, including Section 55B of the Immigration Act and Regulation 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020.

