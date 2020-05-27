6 food delivery riders charged with rioting at eatery in Puchong

PETALING JAYA: Six food delivery riders were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with rioting at a restaurant in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, here last week.

The six – Muhammad Hafiz Yusnan, 21; Muhamad Izzat Abd Bari, 22; Mohd Syukri Achyar, 39; Wan Hafizie Wan Hanapi, 28; S Jaya Nantha Kumaran, 31; and Amirul Zahari Zailani, 25, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

They were accused to have committed the offence along with 10 others, still at large, at 6.20pm on May 18 and charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Nor Ariffin allowed the accused bail of RM2,500 in one surety each and set July 13 for mention and submission of documents.

The accused are colleagues of a female food delivery rider who was assaulted by man in a video which went viral on social media.

Following the assault incident, several food riders were seen gathering in front of a premises to protest.

On May 21, the man, later identified as Hii King, 61, a pensioner, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to kicking and causing injury to Shazleen Shazmi, 26, at Bandar Puteri, Puchong, here at 4.10pm on May 18.

Hii also claimed trial to outraging the modesty of the victim by showing a middle finger to her at the same place, date and time.

The court allowed Hii a RM4,000 bail for both charges and fixed June 16 for mention.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



