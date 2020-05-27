Cops yet to call Khalid Samad over bribery allegation

PETALING JAYA: Former federal territories minister Khalid Samad says police have yet to call him for his statement with regards to a complaint lodged by an architect’s firm over bribery allegations.

“I haven’t been contacted (by the police). But my name was never mentioned in the probe, according to my political secretary,” he told reporters at his office in Shah Alam today.

“I hope to resolve this matter and will give my statement when I am called in.”

The Shah Alam MP reiterated that the firm had been given a fake development order by a broker who was paid after he had misused the name of his aide, whom he previously identified as his former political secretary Azli Yusuf.

He also previously alleged that the “broker” had received millions of ringgit by “selling” Azli’s name.

Khalid again expressed surprise that former prime minister Najib Razak had a photograph of him (Khalid) and the alleged “broker”, adding that he did not have a copy of the picture himself.

“It’s strange that Najib should have the picture of the broker and his wife. Maybe he is part of Najib’s gang.”

Earlier this month, FMT reported that federal police at Bukit Aman had launched an investigation into allegations of corruption involving a former minister who served under the 22-month-old Pakatan Harapan government.

The investigation concerns allegations of bribery involving several developers in the capital. A source told FMT that police would soon call in the former minister and his deputy, as well as officers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

