Don’t mess up centres, Sabah health director tells those undergoing quarantine

KOTA KINABALU: Some people ordered to undergo quarantine have vented their frustration over uncomfortable conditions at a centre by leaving the facility in a mess, according to Sabah health director Dr Christina Rundi.

She said she had received complaints from agencies involved in the management of the quarantine centre that those who had completed the quarantine period had left a pile of rubbish behind.

Rundi did not name the quarantine centre.

She said the state Health Department understood the frustrations and the uncomfortable conditions these individuals underwent when they were forced to undergo their quarantine at such centres.

“But we urge all of them to maintain the cleanliness of the centres and also themselves. Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility,” she said in a statement.

A total of 2,223 people are undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine at 55 designated centres in Sabah due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah has seen five Covid-19 deaths since the movement control order was enforced in mid-March.

There have been complaints about the condition of some of these centres, including the centres in Tawau and Lahad Datu.

On May 19, Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal ordered 300 people undergoing quarantine at the Bubul Ria PPR housing project in Semporna to be relocated to a hotel due to the poor conditions at the facility.

