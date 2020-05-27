Ex-minister agrees ‘zero tolerance’ for drink driving

PETALING JAYA: Former transport minister Loke Siew Fook has waded into the renewed debate on drink-driving laws, saying he had made several “zero-tolerance” recommendations such as bringing down the minimum blood alcohol content level and imposing life-long driving bans on culprits.

Loke said the problem was enforcing the laws, adding that he had also suggested body cameras to be worn by Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers to prevent possible abuse.

“Our stand was clear. We are not denying the rights of non-Muslims to consume alcoholic drinks, but you do not have the right to drive and endanger others,” Loke said.

His comments come in the wake of a suggestion by PAS that the government suspend the production and sale of alcohol until a solution is found to curb drink driving.

This followed a spate of incidents involving intoxicated drivers.

Loke agreed that there should be “zero tolerance” for drunk drivers.

He said among the amendments he suggested under the 1987 Road Transport Act were increasing the maximum 10-year jail sentence to 20 years, and reducing blood alcohol content from 80ml to 50ml, in line with the World Health Organization.

