No means no, Hindu Sangam says on weddings during conditional MCO

PETALING JAYA: The country’s main Hindu organisation says two wedding ceremonies which fell during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period were barred even though one of them had a permit from the police, in the wake of news that a temple in Seri Kembangan held a wedding earlier this week in violation of SOPs under the partial lockdown.

Malaysian Hindu Sangam president RS Mohan Shan said one was scheduled to be held in Shah Alam and the other in Ipoh.

Speaking to FMT, he said the Shah Alam ceremony was slated for May 24 and had obtained police approval.

The couple also showed Hindu Sangam their guest list of 20 people along with their contact numbers.

“But when the temple committee contacted us about the wedding which had police approval, we told them we would not allow temples to conduct wedding ceremonies as the SOPs clearly prohibit this,” he added.

He said the organisation had also raised the matter to Bukit Aman so that the Shah Alam wedding would not proceed, adding that the police might have mistakenly given permission for the ceremony to take place.

He said the same went for the wedding in Ipoh. “We stopped that, too.”

Police confirmed on Monday that a wedding ceremony was held at the temple in Seri Kembangan despite initially denying claims that the event had taken place.

Authorities are now tracking the individuals believed to have attended the event.

Mohan said Hindu Sangam had also sent messages through WhatsApp and on social media platforms reminding temple committees to reject all wedding applications even in the face of pressure from family members.

“We sent a list of do’s and don’ts, which state that they cannot hold weddings or ceremonies other than the normal weekly prayers.”

He said the temples had all replied, assuring Hindu Sangam of their compliance with the SOPs.

Under the latest guidelines, churches and temples in green zones will be allowed to open for weekly gatherings not exceeding 30 people from June 10.

Senior citizens and children below the age of 12 will not be allowed to attend.

