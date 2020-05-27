Passage of Covid-19 positive Thai students forces closure of Padang Besar ICQ

KANGAR: The Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, Security Complex (ICQ) has been temporarily closed after six Thai students who passed through the checkpoint were confirmed Covid-19 positive today.

Perlis Disaster Committee chairman Azman Mohd Yusof said he had been informed by the agencies concerned that the Padang Besar ICQ was closed from today.

“I was also informed that 34 ICQ officers, comprising six from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, 10 from the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) and 18 from the Malaysian Immigration Department, have been placed under quarantine at the Kangar Industrial Training Institute,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Bernama today reported that six Thai students, aged between 23 and 33, who had just returned from Saudi Arabia, entered Thailand through the Padang Besar checkpoint and were confirmed positive for Covid-19 today.

Perlis State Border Relations and Cooperation Committee chairman Ruzaini Rais also confirmed the matter and called on the people of Perlis to be more vigilant and not take the threat of Covid-19 lightly.

