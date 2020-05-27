Struggle for Sabah’s rights continues, Kitingan assures after Cabinet appointment

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Jeffrey Kitingan today dismissed the notion that he had abandoned his struggle for state rights after joining the federal Cabinet, saying he has many plans to ensure that Sabah’s rights are fulfilled in accordance with the constitution.

These include the creation of a ministry to look into the affairs of Sabah and Sarawak, and the addition of issues pertaining to the states to the Perikatan Nasional charter.

“The creation of a ministry means, among others, that there will be an entity focused solely on realising state rights as stated in the Federal Constitution.

“This would be far better than the creation of a federal-level joint committee, where the outcome of meetings could be endless,” he said during his first briefing with ministry officials here.

Kitingan, who has been vocal on issues linked to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, also said he would continue pressing Putrajaya to declassify the Australian investigation reports on the Double Six tragedy, which refers to the air crash involving a GAF N-22B Nomad of Sabah Air on June 6, 1976 in Kota Kinabalu.

The tragedy killed all 11 people onboard, including Sabah’s chief minister Fuad Stephen.

A probe involving the Australian GAF Nomad manufacturer and officials from the Australian Department of Transport was launched and completed some four months later but the full report was classified under the Official Secrets Act.

On a separate issue, Kitingan said the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant organised by the state government would have to be held at a venue other than the KDCA Hall in Penampang.

The Tambunan assemblyman, who is also deputy chairman of KDCA or the KadazanDusun, Dusun Murut Cultural Association, said the committee had agreed not to hold the pageant in the hall.

He added that the organising chairman, Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Peter Anthony, had been informed of the decision.

“There is no guarantee that the people won’t overcrowd the hall if the contest is allowed,” he said.

“Besides, the contestants would have to have their hair and makeup done, and this would put them at risk of contracting Covid-19.”

