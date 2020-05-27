TAR UC to be funded directly by higher education ministry again

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has agreed to revert to the original funding mechanism for Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC), which will see the higher education ministry channelling allocations directly to the institute.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the government would ensure that funds were not channelled in an ad hoc manner to third parties who did not own the university.

He also said the finance ministry had revoked RM18 million from the original RM40 million given by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng to the TARCian Alumni Association Education Trust Fund (TAA-ETF) in 2019.

“The finance ministry will channel the remaining funds for 2019, amounting to RM18 million, which was obtained by TAA-ETF, to the original owner of TAR UC according to the right procedures.

“To show the government’s continuous commitment to TAR UC, allocations for a matching grant worth RM40 million will be channelled to TAR UC through the higher education ministry this year,” he said in a statement today.

He said this was the outcome of several meetings between the TARC Education Foundation’s board of trustees and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Last year, Wee objected to the finance ministry’s decision to channel the RM40 million allocation to the TAA-ETF, saying the funds were being handed over to an entity outside of TAR UC instead of the university’s management.

Lim had said the money could only be channelled directly to TAR UC if MCA gave up ownership and control of the university’s administration.

