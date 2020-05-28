4 killed in car-lorry crash near Pekan

KUANTAN: Four men, including three Indonesians, were killed while another Indonesian was injured when their car was involved in a collision with a trailer lorry at KM6 of Jalan Chini-Kuantan, Pekan, today.

Pekan district police chief Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said the incident happened at 12.30pm.

The car driver, Indonesian Abd Mannan, 25, was thrown out of the vehicle, resulting in him sustaining serious injuries. Mannan was brought to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for treatment.

Those killed were construction workers Mohamad Junhaizul Lizam, 26, a local from Chini 4, Pekan, and three others known as Rohman, 20, Mudehri, 38, and Subakir, 43. All the dead Indonesians were legitimate passport holders.

“The crash was believed to have occurred after the Proton Wira, which was travelling from Kuantan towards Chini, went out of control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the lorry.

“Initial investigation found that Mannan had overtaken several vehicles before going out of control,” Razli said in a media statement here today.

He said those killed were pinned to their seats and police had to seek assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department to extricate their bodies.

The 45-year-old trailer lorry driver from Felda Chini, Pekan, was unhurt.

The bodies were sent to Pekan Hospital and would undergo post-mortems and tests for Covid-19.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



