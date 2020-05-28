Cops arrest man in probe into online sexual harassment of assemblyman

PETALING JAYA: Police here arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly making remarks that could be construed as sexual harassment against Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

District police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the man was arrested today near the police headquarters.

“He was also investigated over another case that involved MCA Youth chief (Nicole Wong),” he said.

Wong had previously lodged a police report after receiving threats over the safety of her daughter and herself.

She had said her personal information had been misused by the man who spread malicious content on social media.

Nik Ezanee said the man, who has a disabled person (OKU) card, had been seeking psychiatric treatment at a private hospital since 2016.

“Jamaliah’s case will be investigated for criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for using words or gestures to insult the modesty of a person (Section 509), distributing obscene materials (Section 292) as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said.

Jamaliah, together with fellow Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, recently received racist, sexist and violent threats of rape and murder on Facebook. Only Jamaliah lodged a police report.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng condemned the online sexual harassment against both women, adding that any form of sexual harassment was a crime and should not be dismissed or allowed to become a culture in society.

Lim and Jamaliah, along with Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, had urged the government to enact laws to curb online harassment to protect the safety of users in cyberspace.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



