Dr M and 4 MPs reject sacking, claim it’s against the law

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the four other PPBM MPs who had their memberships “automatically nullified” have rejected their removal from the party.

In a joint statement, Mahathir, Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah claimed that their termination was against the law.

They added that they reserved the right to take legal action to protect their interests and to ensure the wellbeing of the party’s grassroots.

They claimed that they did not breach the constitution and the clauses cited in their termination letters, adding that they had the legal right to join the opposition bench in the Dewan Rakyat as MPs.

“We totally disagree that our membership has been terminated, all the more since it goes against the law and denies us our right to defend ourselves and offer an explanation.

“We will ensure that PPBM returns to the right track and is not made a vehicle for some parties who are hungry for power and positions.

“To other PPBM MPs, we urge and call on you to look at what is happening in your own party and being toyed with by a party that we used to oppose together,” they said in a statement today.

They accused PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin of having a dictatorial attitude and playing with politics at a time when the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

They also claimed that Muhyiddin terminated their membership out of fear of facing the upcoming party elections and of losing his position as prime minister.

The MPs also said PPBM executive secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, who signed their termination letters, did not have the power to do so under the party’s constitution.

“For an executive secretary to send a letter like this to one of the founders of PPBM himself is offensive and rude,” they added.

The five were informed of their termination from PPBM in separate letters today.

Mahathir was the chairman of the party while his son, Mukhriz, was deputy president and was set to contest for the president’s post. Syed Saddiq was the youth wing’s chief.

Maszlee was the former education minister under Pakatan Harapan while Amiruddin was the deputy finance minister.

The notices of automatic termination are the latest in a tussle between two factions in PPBM, one led by Mahathir and the other by party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

