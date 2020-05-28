Dr M, Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq sacked from PPBM

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mukhriz Mahathir and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman are among five MPs who have been sacked from PPBM for opposing the Perikatan Nasional government.

Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik were also sacked along with the three, in separate letters sighted by FMT, dated May 28.

The letters noted that the MPs sat with the opposition bloc during the one-day Dewan Rakyat proceedings on May 18.

“With this, it is informed that according to Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of PPBM’s constitution your membership has ceased immediately,” PPBM executive secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya said in the letter.

FMT has contacted PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin and Suhaimi for comment.

Mahathir was the chairman of the party while his son, Mukhriz, was deputy president, and was set to contest for the president’s post. Syed Saddiq was the youth wing’s chief.

MORE TO COME

