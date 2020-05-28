May 31 deadline for Prihatin aid appeals

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) today reminded members of the public that the appeal period for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid will end in three days’ time.

In a statement, it said appeals must be made by May 31.

“Appeals can be made through the submission of supporting documents to a LHDN branch or via email to [email protected],” it added.

The deadline for appeals was extended to the end of the month following complaints from the public that their applications had failed for various reasons.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said some applicants were rejected as they failed to meet the requirements or had submitted incomplete applications.

There are currently 10.6 million BPN recipients with a cumulative total disbursement of RM11 billion.

