Muhyiddin says he is not having medical treatment in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied rumours that he is undergoing health treatment in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin, who underwent surgery in Singapore two years ago after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, said the latest claims that he was being treated there again were not true.

“For everyone’s information I am undergoing quarantine at my home in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

“In the current situation where the country is fighting Covid-19, I will ensure that discussions on our Covid-19 strategy continue,” he said after providing an update on his teleconference with senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Muhyiddin said they discussed a number of issues, including a campaign which will see community leaders empowering the people to keep themselves safe from Covid-19.

“I believe this campaign will educate the people to be more responsible in ensuring standard operating procedures are adhered to and reduce the burden on frontliners,” he said.

He said this would be an important part of an exit plan for the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Muhyiddin also said he has instructed for the repatriation of undocumented migrants to be expedited to reduce the risk of infections among those in immigration detention centres.

“Overall, I am satisfied with our achievements in fighting Covid-19 as I informed Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and Datuk Dr Noor Hisham.”

With the continued cooperation of the people, he said, the country can finally stop the spread of Covid-19.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



