Only 10 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

PUTRAJAYA: Only 10 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the total number to 7,629.

There were also no deaths, with the toll remaining at 115, health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The new cases are all local transmissions, with five involving foreign nationals.

Noor Hisham said at his daily press briefing here that 86 patients have recovered and been discharged, bringing the total to 6,169, or 80.9% of the number.

A total of 1,345 are still being treated, with eight in the intensive care unit (ICU), including four requiring respiratory assistance.

Noor Hisham said there has been a downward trend in infections among locals since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) began on May 4.

He said 1,189 cases were recorded during the CMCO period with 270 (22.7%) of cases involving locals and the remaining involving foreign nationals.

They include 383 cases at the three Immigration depots in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and KLIA.

“This could not have been achieved without the cooperation and adherence of the people to the government’s advice and standard operating procedures, along with enforcement activities of the various government agencies,” he said.

He said these continued efforts will help ensure the chain of Covid-19 infections is broken.

Noor Hisham also said the Hotspot Tracker, which is part of the MySejahtera app, can help people adapt to daily life, including planning their journey and identifying Covid-19 risk areas.

“This function will help people know if (Covid-19) cases have been reported in a 1km radius in an area in the past 28 days.

“The people are urged against non-essential travel to areas which pose a risk of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

