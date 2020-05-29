Anwar blasts ‘traitor’ who back-stabbed Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today hit out at an individual whom he claimed had betrayed Dr Mahathir Mohamad despite promising to support him until the end of his term as prime minister.

In a Facebook live session today, he said the individual whom he did not name had no right to speak of betrayals, adding that he was the real traitor with “no principles”.

“The traitor – the whole world knows,” he said.

“He said he was going to defend Mahathir until the end, and defend him throughout the five years.

“Two days later, he threw Mahathir under the bus, and he is still saying other people are traitors and power hungry.”

Anwar’s remarks came a day after his former deputy Mohamed Azmin Ali dismissed talk of a coup by Mahathir to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Commenting on a report that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would have the support of 129 of the 222 MPs, he said PN was in power because Mahathir had resigned.

He also warned against dragging the people into politics “until they suffer”.

“There are individuals who are power crazy and eager to be PM. Enough, I say. Don’t blame Perikatan Nasional, what has happened is a PM has resigned.”

Azmin was one of 11 PKR MPs who exited the party at the height of the political crisis in February. The crisis ended with the fall of the PH government and the installation of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

On another matter, Anwar claimed MPs from his party had been offered ministerial posts and positions at government-linked companies in exchange for supporting the PN government.

However, he added that the 39 MPs said in a meeting that they had rejected these offers to stay true to the party’s principles.

He said he too had been offered better positions if he would support the ruling coalition.

“But I need to decide based on principles,” he said.

Adding that the same went for the 39 MPs, he said they too must defend the party’s principles.

“It’s not a matter of declarations by 129 or 130 MPs.

“This, we have not yet discussed because such matters are still in process. They have not been finalised, we are still discussing.”

The important issue, he said, was not numbers or power.

“We have been in power, back and forth. The interests of the people are dismissed.

“What is important is that we follow the agenda of doing what is right.”

