Groom, temple chairman and priest fined RM1,000 each for holding wedding

KUALA LUMPUR: A bridegroom was among three men slapped with a RM1,000 compound fine each for flouting the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for organising a wedding ceremony in Serdang, Seri Kembangan, last Sunday.

Serdang district police chief Ismadi Borhan, in a statement today, said police had completed investigations into the case and recorded statements from all parties involved in the wedding.

He added the investigation paper was referred to the Selangor public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday and police received the order to compound the offence for the temple chairman, bridegroom and priest at 2.30pm today.

On Sunday, a video, shared widely on social media, showed the temple in Serdang flooded with 100 individuals.

They were believed to be there for a wedding ceremony even though the government had prohibited gatherings, including at temples, following the implementation of CMCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate development, Ismadi said police had remanded eight men in connection with a brawl between two tow truck groups in the middle of Jalan Serdang Raya 1/7 here yesterday.

He said the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court allowed the suspects to be remanded for two to four days.

“Police are conducting further investigations and hunting for the remaining suspects,” he added.

In a separate case, Ismadi said a local man, in his 30s, was arrested following the discovery of a body at the Taman Sg Besi Indah bus station, Serdang, here.

The same court ordered the suspect to be remanded for seven days in the Serdang district police lock-up while the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Last Monday, a homeless man was found dead, believed to have been murdered at a school bus stop near Serdang here.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



